Missouri Man Killed in SC Hit and Run

By: Associated Press

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A Missouri man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach.

Police say the man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday on the U.S. 17 Bypass.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says the victim was 31-year-old Chadwick Michael Range of Merryville, Mo.

Police located a suspect later Sunday morning. Officers have charged 30-year-old Selvin Porfirio Gonzales-Escobar of Myrtle Beach with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Gonzales-Escobar also was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Edge says Range was a student at the Golf Academy of America.