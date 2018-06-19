Missouri Man Long at Odds With Police Shot by Troopers

ST. CLAIR, Mo. - An eastern Missouri man with a history of anti-police commentary is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by state troopers.

The shooting happened Tuesday near St. Clair after two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arranged to meet 46-year-old Jeffrey Weinhaus. They had a warrant for his arrest for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with a judicial officer.

Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum says Weinhaus reached for a gun and an officer fired, striking him at least twice. It was not known if Weinhaus fired at the officers. Weinhaus has a YouTube channel on which he has called for the forceful overthrow of local officials. In a newsletter, on a website and in YouTube videos he has often railed against police, lawyers and judges.