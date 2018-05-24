Missouri man on death row says cell tracing unfair

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Jefferson City man sentenced to die for murdering a woman in 2009 is arguing police violated his rights by tracking his location through his cellphone.

The man will appeal the case before the Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday.

David Hosier is set to be executed for killing a woman with whom he had a relationship while she was separated from her husband, who was also shot to death.

Angela and Ronald Gilpin were found dead in September 2009 at Angela's Jefferson City apartment. Prosecutors said Angela Gilpin had an affair with 58-year-old Hosier while separated from her husband, but the Gilpins were trying to reconcile.

Hosier is arguing against the sentence and says police committed an unreasonable search and seizure when they tracked his cell phone before arresting him.