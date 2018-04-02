Missouri man pleads guilty in baseball bat attack on parents

By: The Associated Press

NEW MADRID, Mo. (AP) - A southeastern Missouri man has pleaded guilty to felony charges related to his 2013 baseball bat attack that killed his father and critically injured his mother.

The Daily American Republic newspaper of Poplar Bluff reports 29-year-old Matthew Dale Jenkins entered the plea this week.

Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Barbour agreed to drop related charges of felony assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Authorities say Jenkins attacked 56-year-old father Carl Don Jenkins and that man's 62-year-old wife, Vicki Jenkins in their Poplar Bluff home in January 2013. Carl Jenkins died 15 days later, and Vicki Jenkins died last October.

Barbour says he'll recommend a 20-year sentence for Jenkins, who is from Poplar Bluff. Sentencing is set for Oct. 27.