Missouri man pleads guilty in couple's deaths

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 54-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the 2014 deaths of a Springfield couple.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Mark E. Porter pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 60-year-old Gary Tyrell and his wife, 61-year-old Jan Tyrell.

The Tyrells were found dead in their home in May 2014 after relatives reported they had not been able to contact the couple. Gary Tyrell had been shot twice, and Jan Tyrell had been bludgeoned to death.

Porter, a friend of the victims, agreed to two consecutive life terms and will avoid the death penalty as part of a plea agreement.

Porter had previously been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.