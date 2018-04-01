Missouri man pleads guilty in double homicide case

MORGAN COUNTY - A Missouri man pleaded guilty in Laclede County court Friday morning to a double homicide case from Dec. 2012.

Ronald Blowers was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of Wayne and Mable Wells.

An autopsy revealed they died of blunt force trauma, which police believed came from a pipe, knife and screwdriver. A pipe was found later on near the scene.

The same day, Blowers admitted to being present at the Wells' home during the homicide.

Blowers sentencing is set for May 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Laclede County.