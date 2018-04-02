Missouri man pleads guilty in sex attack on woman

HILLSBORO (AP) — A St. Louis-area man is to be sentenced next month now that he has admitted in court that he sexually molested a woman who authorities say he helped get home after she became intoxicated at a party.

Twenty-two-year-old Floyd Duncan Jr. of Imperial pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County to second-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor. He had been charged with rape.

Court documents allege Duncan was at an Arnold house party in March of last year when he and another person helped the woman get home. Authorities allege that a witness later reported that Duncan returned to the woman's home and assaulted her despite her imploring him to stop.

Duncan was later arrested after being found in a wooded area near the woman's home.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.