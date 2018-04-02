Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Endangering Child

KANSAS CITY - A 35-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to endangering his girlfriend's malnourished 10-year-old daughter, who was kept in an apartment closet.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says Marcus Benson will spend five years on probation and has agreed to spend seven years in prison if he violates terms that sentence.

As part of the plea deal, a second count of child endangerment was dropped.

Authorities responding to a child abuse hotline call June 22 found the 32-pound girl barricaded inside a closet that reeked of urine. Neighbors say the girls 2- and 8-year-old half-sisters were well cared for, but they didn't know about the 10-year-old.

The victim's mother is scheduled for trial in June on assault, child abuse and child endangerment charges.