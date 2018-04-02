Missouri man pleads guilty to federal tax fraud

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing him of trying to avoid paying more than half a million dollars in federal taxes.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Wesley Delport, was the owner of Abundant Health & Wellness, a holistic health clinic in Springfield.

Federal prosecutors say Delport admitted that he also created a foundation in 2001 "to do whatever will promote the Kingdom Of God" and transferred nearly $400,000 from his business accounts to foundation accounts.

Prosecutors say he then used those funds to pay personal expenses without reporting that money as income so he could avoid paying $585,000 in federal taxes.

Delport, who pleaded guilty Thursday, faces up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000