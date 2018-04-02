Missouri man pleads not guilty in school threat case

By: The Associated Press

ROCK PORT (AP) — A student accused of taking weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammunition to his northwest Missouri school has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Korth entered the plea Thursday to unlawful use of a weapon and making terrorist threats with reckless disregard.

Korth was arrested last week at Tarkio High School. Prosecutors say he was wearing body armor and military-school clothing when he was stopped. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Knoth appeared in a brief court hearing Thursday. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 29.

Tarkio Superintendent Patrick Martin attended the hearing and praised the high school staff's reactions during the incident.