Missouri Man Pleads Not Guilty in Triple Homicide

FULTON (AP) - A central Missouri man charged with killing three people and wounding a fourth in a shooting rampage last year has pleaded not guilty.

Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Maylee, of Holts Summit, appeared Monday in Callaway County Circuit Court with his lawyers.

Maylee is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Eugene and Jackie Pinet at their home and Jeffrey Werdehausen at his home, all in Callaway County, last Oct. 26. He's also charged with shooting Werdehausen's wife, who survived.