Missouri man pleads not guilty to abuse charges

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri man who has portrayed Santa Claus at events has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of abusing a child.

Online court records show 55-year-old Jeffrey B. Moffat of Jackson pleaded not guilty to statutory sodomy involving a person under the age of 14.

The Southeast Missourian reports his next court appearance will be for a motion hearing Oct. 16.

Moffat has portrayed Santa Claus for the Iron Mountain Railway in Jackson.