Missouri man pleads not guilty to pursuing minor on Facebook

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A Union Star man has pleaded not guilty to accusations he offered baseball cards and other items in exchange for sex through Facebook.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 23-year-old Christopher Mollett pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday of attempted sexual enticement of a child. Court documents say Mollett offered the child baseball cards, money and a model car in return for sex and sex acts.

According to court documents, the incident allegedly happened sometime between February and April 24.

Mollett remains in custody in lieu of a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for May 12.

It is not immediately clear if Mollett has an attorney.