Missouri Man Rides Out Twister in Farm Field

MORLEY (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has given a harrowing story about how he rode out a tornado face-down in a field.

The storm hit Sunday in the area around Morley, Mo., part of a series of deadly storms that moved across the Midwest.

Farmer Dean Miles told the Southeast Missourian that he was outside when he saw a seed company building obliterated by what he believed was a tornado. Unable to get away, he hit the ground between a shed where he stores hay and his office building.

Miles says he was dodging flying debris, including pieces of metal. A large piece of wood flew over his head and through a window of the office building.

A neighboring mobile home was blown off its foundation, and another nearby was destroyed.