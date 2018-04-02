Missouri man's body was in car pulled from Mississippi River

By: The Associated Press

GRAFTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was discovered in a car pulled from the Mississippi River in Southwestern Illinois as a 26-year old from Missouri.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said Wednesday that James Edward Smith, of Florissant, drowned.

He says foul play isn't suspected.

Witnesses told police they saw the car enter the river Saturday night near the Grafton lighthouse, north of St. Louis.

The Mercury Grand Marquis was recovered Tuesday about 30 yards from the riverbank where it was seen entering the water.