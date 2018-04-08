Missouri man says past crimes shouldn't factor in trial

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri man is asking the state Supreme Court to bar prosecutors from citing past criminal allegations at his upcoming trial on a child sex crime charge because a 2014 constitutional amendment that allows prosecutors to do so wasn't in effect when the latest alleged crime occurred.

Kendrick Tipler pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in 2005. He was later was charged for an alleged attempted sexual act against a child in 2013.

Tipler's attorney told the court on Tuesday that the 2014 amendment allowing allegations of other crimes to be used in child sexual abuse cases shouldn't apply because the law hadn't taken effect when the alleged crime occurred.

But prosecutors say the constitutional change applies to trials that take place after the law took effect.