Missouri man sentenced for Arkansas vintage vehicle scheme

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas prosecutor says a Missouri man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for a scheme involving the sale of vintage automobiles.

Acting U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser says 57-year-old Travis Allen Blount Jr. of Kirbyville, Missouri, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Fort Smith to 175 months in prison. Blount must also pay more than $900,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Blount operated car lots in Malvern, Hot Springs and Harrison, Arkansas, and in Kirbyville in which he solicited owners of classic and vintage vehicles to allow him to sell them, but did not pay the owners after the sales and failed to deliver the vehicles or their titles to the buyers.

Blount pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal last May.