Missouri man sentenced for arson fire that destroyed mosque

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 32-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for setting fire to a mosque and trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Jedediah Stout of Joplin pleaded guilty on April 18 to one count of damaging the Islamic Society of Joplin mosque; two counts of arson at a Planned Parenthood facility in Joplin; and one count of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Stout told investigators that he did not like Islam as a religion and admitted setting a fire that destroyed the mosque on Aug. 6, 2012.

He also admitted two arson attempts in October 2013 at the Planned Parenthood facility.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $702,000 in restitution.