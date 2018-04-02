Missouri man sentenced for raping 2 young girls in Arkansas
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old Missouri man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping two young girls in Arkansas.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Carlo Love of Kennett, Missouri, was sentenced Monday and his prison term will be followed by a 10-year suspended sentence.
Prosecutors say the victims, ages 8 and 11, were at their grandfather's house last November in Mississippi County, in northeast Arkansas, when Love asked if they wanted to "play a game."
He then locked himself in a room with the girls.
The children were later taken to a hospital where DNA evidence was recovered.
Love was arrested two weeks later.
Scott Ellington, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, described Love as a sexual predator.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: