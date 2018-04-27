Missouri man sentenced for robbing the same bank twice
FARMINGTON - An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for robbing a small-town bank twice.
The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that 48-year-old Larry Wayne Ham of Hillsboro pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery.
The Unico Bank in Irondale was robbed on March 21. Washington County authorities compared photos of the robber and his vehicle with surveillance video from a robbery at the same bank that occurred on Dec. 31, 2009. Ham became a suspect and, when confronted by police, confessed to both crimes.
He did not display a weapon during either crime but implied he had one. It wasn't clear how much money was taken.
