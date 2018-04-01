Missouri man sentenced in drug scheme tied to man's death

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Columbia man has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison in a heroin-distribution scheme that led to a man's overdose death.

The U.S. attorney's office said 41-year-old James Delarosa Borden was sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors said Borden was the leader of a drug-trafficking conspiracy and pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme in January. Borden has admitted that he supplied heroin to Aaron Boren, who died from an overdose.

Borden has an extensive history of violent criminal behavior, including an armed robbery of a St. Louis jewelry store, a carjacking and the theft of a cash box containing fundraising proceeds from people at a church.