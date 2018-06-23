Missouri Man Sentenced in Medicare Fraud Case

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The owner of two Kansas City-area medical supply businesses was sentenced today to three years in prison for his part in a scheme that bilked Medicare out of millions of dollars. Godwin Iloka, of Lee's Summit, was also ordered to forfeit his home, three vehicles and all the funds in two bank accounts. Iloka owned Xcellent Medical Service in Raytown and Kansas City. In the scheme, authorities said, two doctors would visit nursing homes and senior centers to recruit people who didn't need motorized wheelchairs. Then, they would give Iloka and others false certificates of necessity to bill Medicare for the expensive motorized wheelchairs. Once the claims were paid, authorities said the doctors would get kickbacks, and the patients would get either cheaper scooters or no wheelchairs at all.