Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for killing woman

By: The Associated Press

GORDONVILLE (AP) — A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his 27-year-old stepdaughter.

The Southeast Missourian reports Ricky Lee Schweain was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty earlier to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his stepdaughter, Melissa Luttrell.

Public defender Jennifer Slone argued Schweain had no history of violence. Slone also said Schweain cooperated with police and felt remorse for his actions.

In her closing statement, assistant prosecutor Angel Woodruff said Schweain shot Luttrell in the heart while a child was in an adjacent room of the house in Gordonville.