Missouri man sentenced to 30 years in attack on officer

ST. PETERS (AP) — A 28-year-old heroin abuser has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in an attack that seriously injured a corrections officer.

Circuit Judge Dan Pelikan called the attack "a heroin horror story on steroids" in sentencing Brandon Scott Baker, of St. Peters, on Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Baker attacked a 69-year-old officer in July while attempting to escape from a cell at the police headquarters in St. Peters.

Police said the attack began after Drummond gave Baker a new mattress for his holdover cell. Authorities said he removed the officer's radio, punched him in the face 38 times and slammed his head on the concrete floor. He also took money and a cellphone from the officer.

Baker apologized and said heroin had taken control of him.