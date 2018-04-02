Missouri man sentenced to 60 years for producing child porn

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man was sentenced to 60 years in prison without parole for using two children to produce child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said 34-year-old Ronald Mazza was sentenced Wednesday on two counts for producing child pornography between August and December 2013. Mazza also pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography over the Internet.

Mazza's wife called police in December 2013 after finding child pornography on his computer. The two victims were ages 3 and 5.

Mazza also faces state charges in Greene County for numerous charges related to sexual crimes against children.