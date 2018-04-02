Missouri man sentenced to life in prison for 2012 shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting another man in a dispute over their mutual love interest.

The Southeast Missourian reports 37-year-old Steven Williams of Cape Girardeau was sentenced Monday with the possibility of parole. Williams was convicted in June of second-degree murder for killing 38-year-old Darcus Purl in September 2012.

Purl and Williams were both romantically involved with a neighbor, who tried twice to restrain Purl as he approached Williams before the shooting. Williams' public defender said his passion clouded his judgment.

The defender said Williams did not set out to kill Purl.