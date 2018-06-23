Missouri Man Shot to Death Inside Pickup Truck

CLINTON (AP) - A 67-year-old west-central Missouri man who authorities say had an ongoing feud with a homicide victim has turned himself in for questioning.

KYTV reports (http://bit.ly/GYke43 ) that Lonny Leroy Mays has not been charged in the shooting death of his neighbor, 66-year-old Rudy Romdall. Mays had been sought since Romdall's body was found Monday in his truck near the southern Henry County town of Tightwad.

Mays arrived with his attorney Tuesday morning at the Henry County sheriff's department for questioning.

The sheriff's office said Mays and Romdall were involved in a disturbance early Monday and Mays was believed to be in a vehicle that was seen driving away from the intersection where Romdall's body was found.