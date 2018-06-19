Missouri Man Takes Sex Case Plea Deal in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Missouri man has pleaded no contest after Nebraska prosecutors lowered the charge against him involving sex with an underage girl.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 24-year-old Kristofer Allen, of Kansas City, Mo., made the plea Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court.

The charge was lowered to attempted first-degree sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. The original charge carried a maximum of 50 years in prison.

A 15-year-old Waverly girl told investigators that Allen had traveled to Nebraska to see her and that she had sex with him about 10 times from June to August last year.

Allen's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.