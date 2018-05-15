Missouri man to be released after nearly 20 years in prison

8 hours 44 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 8:23:20 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is recommending that charges be dismissed against a man who has served nearly 20 years in prison for the death of a southeast Missouri woman.

Hawley made the recommendation in a letter to Scott County Prosecutor Paul Boyd that David Robinson of Sikeston should be released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Robinson has been behind bars since being convicted in 2001 of killing of Sheila Box, who was shot to death after leaving a Sikeston bar she co-owned with $300 in cash and checks. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

It was not immediately clear when Robinson would be released.

Hawley's decision comes after the Missouri Supreme Court ruled May 1 that Robinson's constitutional rights had been violated during the investigation into Box's death and his trial. The court gave Hawley 30 days to review the case and decide whether to try Robinson again. The attorney general said Monday he made his decision after reviewing the court's order and evaluating the evidence available for a future retrial.

The ruling comes about three months after Judge Darrell Massey, who was appointed by the state Supreme Court to review the case, cited "clear and convincing evidence" that Robinson "is actually innocent of that crime."

During the trial, prosecutors presented no physical evidence linking Robinson to the crime and two witnesses who placed him at the scene recanted. Another man, Romanze Mosby, confessed to the murder to several people in 2004 but refused to sign an affidavit to make the confession official. He killed himself in his jail cell five years later and his confession was never introduced as evidence.

Massey was appointed to study the case after an investigation by the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau raised questions about the conviction, particularly the actions of the lead investigator, Sikeston detective John Blakely. The newspaper investigation found that Blakely knew Mosby was a suspect before the case went to trial but did not investigate the lead. In court testimony, Blakely denied that he framed Robinson.

Blakely was suspended after Missey's findings. He resigned from the force last week.

Robinson grew up in Sikeston, a city of about 16,000 people about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis. He acknowledged to The Associated Press in March that he was a troublemaker and has a criminal record that began when he was 15 and included burglary, drug charges and assault. But he has always said he was at a family gathering when Box was shot, and three relatives verified his alibi. Even Box's daughter said in March that she believed Robinson was innocent.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri House votes to amend constitution for right to work
Missouri House votes to amend constitution for right to work
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has approved a constitutional amendment to ban mandatory union fees. If both chambers... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 9:48:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Missouri senator moves to block education board appointees
Missouri senator moves to block education board appointees
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri senator is trying to stop Gov. Eric Greitens' State Board of Education appointees... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 9:39:49 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Police arrest 88 in Missouri nonviolent protest on poverty
Police arrest 88 in Missouri nonviolent protest on poverty
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nearly 90 people have been arrested in Missouri's capital as part of a nonviolent protest... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 8:31:38 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Missouri House loosens regulation of security deposits
Missouri House loosens regulation of security deposits
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — The Missouri House has voted to allow landlords to keep security deposits in their business bank... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 8:28:09 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Missouri man to be released after nearly 20 years in prison
Missouri man to be released after nearly 20 years in prison
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is recommending that charges be dismissed against a man who... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 8:23:20 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Supreme Court ruling on sports betting could impact Missouri
Supreme Court ruling on sports betting could impact Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A Supreme Court ruling on Monday to lift the federal ban on sports betting could impact Missouri.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 6:43:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Fulton Board of Education approves full-day preschool
Fulton Board of Education approves full-day preschool
FULTON - When the next school year arrives, some preschoolers in Fulton will be in class for a whole school... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 6:04:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

MU students help create sexual consent legislation
MU students help create sexual consent legislation
JEFFERSON CITY – A House bill could expand Missouri’s sexual education classes to include discussions on consent, sexual harassment and... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 5:44:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

CMU Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Class
CMU Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Class
FAYETTE - Four individuals and four teams will be inducted into the Hairston Hall of Fame at Central Methodist University... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 5:22:40 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in Sports

Prosecutors drop invasion of privacy case against Greitens; governor responds
Prosecutors drop invasion of privacy case against Greitens; governor responds
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens said "in time comes the truth," just hours after prosecutors decided... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Keyless ignitions spark carbon monoxide concerns
Keyless ignitions spark carbon monoxide concerns
COLUMBIA - As keyless ignition vehicles become more common in the U.S., concern is growing about carbon monoxide safety. ... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 4:46:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Storm brings powerful winds and hail, knocks down trees
Storm brings powerful winds and hail, knocks down trees
BOONE COUNTY - Severe storms rolled through mid-Missouri Monday afternoon, producing hail and winds gusting up to 60 miles per... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 4:24:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

"Call for moral revival" brings hundreds of protestors to the Capitol
"Call for moral revival" brings hundreds of protestors to the Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of protestors marched around the state Capitol Monday afternoon to kickoff for a national six-week campaign... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 3:53:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Doctor: Prevention is key to avoiding allergy symptoms
Doctor: Prevention is key to avoiding allergy symptoms
COLUMBIA- Sometimes it can be hard for parents to tell if their child's runny nose, sneezing and itchy and watery... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 3:42:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Camper crash causes traffic shutdown on I-70 in Montgomery County
Camper crash causes traffic shutdown on I-70 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A truck pulling a camper trailer crashed on I-70 Monday morning, blocking both lanes for a time.... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 2:50:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Columbia Board of Education approves name change for Lee Elementary
Columbia Board of Education approves name change for Lee Elementary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board voted in favor of changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School to... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 2:34:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Jefferson City community health center moves into new building
Jefferson City community health center moves into new building
JEFFERSON CITY - New building, more space and better accessibility are a few highlights of the Jefferson City Community Health... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 2:28:00 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could end some political sign bans
Missouri bill could end some political sign bans
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri residents may see political signs in areas where they were previously restricted under new legislation.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 Monday, May 14, 2018 1:46:58 PM CDT May 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 68°
7am 68°
8am 69°
9am 71°