Missouri man who killed 14-year-old stepson dies in prison

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Springfield man serving life in prison for murdering his 14-year-old stepson has died in prison.

State corrections officials say 70-year-old William Jones died Monday. Prison officials did not provide more details but said they do not suspect foul play.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Jones was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Trevor Jones in August 2012.

Prosecutors and witnesses said Trevor Jones' mother, Falecha Jones, found him dead on the floor and her husband, William, nearby with a gun.

Investigators said officers had been called to the family home twice the night before Trevor's death because of problems between William Jones and his stepson.