Missouri Measure Proposed Aimed at Racial Profiling

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri group seeking a new law against racial profiling can begin collecting signatures to get the measure on the 2012 ballot. The secretary of state's office said Monday it has approved a summary for the proposed ballot question. That clears the way for supporters to begin collecting the more than 90,000 signatures needed to put the measure to a statewide vote. The proposal would require law enforcement agencies to address racial profiling through such steps as establishing a complaint process and taking corrective action when it happens. Agencies would also have to submit information about traffic stops to the attorney general's office for a report to the governor. Missouri already has a law requiring an annual report on racial profiling. The petition can be found here.