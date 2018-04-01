Missouri mega-donor gives $1M to defeat earnings taxes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Mega-donor Rex Sinquefield has given more than $1 million to a campaign to end the earnings taxes in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Campaign finance records show Sinquefield this week donated to the campaign, which is aimed at phasing out the 1 percent earnings tax over 10 years in the state's two largest cities.
The taxes are up for a renewal vote in April.
Anyone who lives or works in the cities pays the taxes.
Sinquefield bankrolled a 2010 statewide ballot measure requiring the earnings taxes be approved by local voters every five years.
Sinquefield in October also gave $500,000 to Republican state Sen. Kurt Schaefer, who is running for attorney general and has proposed a bill to end the St. Louis earnings tax.
