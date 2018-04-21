Missouri Men Accused in Alton Shooting

ALTON, Ill. (AP) -- Two Missouri men are accused in a deadly shooting in the southwestern Illinois city of Alton.

Prosecutors in St. Clair County have charged 19-year-old Nigel Generally of Berkeley, Mo., and 20-year-old Larry Belk of St. Louis with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

Authorities say 23-year-old Tyler Hoppe was shot Dec. 7. His body was found in his vehicle outside his Alton home, and he later died at a hospital.

Investigators say they don't believe either suspect knew Hoppe when they allegedly tried to rob him.

Bond for Generally and Belk has been set at $1 million apiece. Generally is in custody, while Belk's whereabouts remain unknown.

Online court records do not list an attorney for either suspect. They don't have listed home telephone numbers.