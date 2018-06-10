Missouri Men's Basketball Wins on Senior Night

COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers defeat the Texas A&M Aggies 57-56 on senior night Wednesday, March 5 at Mizzou Arena.

It was all Texas A&M throughout the game until the last minutes when Missouri made its comeback. Missouri trailed Texas A&M until the last seven seconds of the game with senior Earnest Ross sinking two free throws to give Missouri the lead. Ross would only need 66 seconds to score, his only seven points of the game were the last seven for the Tigers.

Missouri had two players in double-figures, Jabari Brown leading the way with 20 points and Jordan Clarkson with 14. The Tigers were right behind the Aggies all game, and only held the lead in the last seven seconds.

Jamal Jones marked 16 points for the Aggies who are now 17-13 on the season and 8-9 in SEC play. Jones would commit a turnover with 16 seconds left in the game and miss a free throw with about eight seconds left.

The Tigers improve their record to 21-9 overall and 9-8 in the SEC. Next up for Missouri will be the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, March 8 in Knoxville.