Missouri Merchants Look to Enliven Fall Saturdays

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri's upcoming move to the Southeastern Conference has Tiger fans eagerly awaiting the chance to watch some of college football's top teams. Game-day visitors to Columbia may also soon be able to look forward to more excitement outside Memorial Stadium.

A group of civic boosters that includes former state economic development director Greg Steinhoff is leading an effort to create a "Tiger Town" fan zone to boost downtown businesses and create more pregame and postgame revelry.

Those plans were met largely with enthusiasm Tuesday afternoon by members of the city's Downtown Community Improvement District.

Missouri plans to leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC later this year. The football Tigers are scheduled to host Georgia, Vanderbilt, Alabama and Kentucky this fall.