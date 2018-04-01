Missouri Military Academy Colonels 2011

The Colonels of Missouri Military had a rough time throughout the 2010 season. It's hard to find many positives in a winless season, but MMA has pressed on and are looking for a brighter future...hopefully the near future. It starts with the head coach and there's a new one for Missouri Military; Marc Wilson.

Class: 3

Conference: Independent

Head Coach: Marc Wilson

Years at School: First

Total Years Coaching: 10

Offensive Starters Returning: 7

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

Total Returning Lettermen: 12

2010 Overall Record: 0-10

2010 District Record: 0-3

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.