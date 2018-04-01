Missouri Military Academy Colonels 2011

Date Opponent
Result Score
8-26 Hallsville Home L 0-40
9-2 Winfield Home L 0-26
9-9 St. Vincent Home L 0-55
9-16 Brentwood Away L 0-69
9-24 Wentworth Military Away W 42-0
10-1 Confluence Academy Home L 0-32
10-7 Metro East Away W 30-18
10-14 Southern Boone

Away

 L 7-65
10-21 North Callaway Home L 7-50
10-28 Fulton Home L 13-47

The Colonels of Missouri Military had a rough time throughout the 2010 season. It's hard to find many positives in a winless season, but MMA has pressed on and are looking for a brighter future...hopefully the near future. It starts with the head coach and there's a new one for Missouri Military; Marc Wilson.

Class: 3
Conference: Independent
Head Coach: Marc Wilson
Years at School: First
Total Years Coaching: 10
Offensive Starters Returning: 7
Defensive Starters Returning: 6
Total Returning Lettermen: 12
2010 Overall Record: 0-10
2010 District Record: 0-3

