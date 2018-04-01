Missouri Military Academy Colonels 2011

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago
June 16, 2011
Date
Opponent
Result
Score
8-26
Hallsville
Home
L
0-40
9-2
Winfield
Home
L
0-26
9-9
St. Vincent
Home
L
0-55
9-16
Brentwood
Away
L
0-69
9-24
Wentworth Military
Away
W
42-0
10-1
Confluence Academy
Home
L
0-32
10-7
Metro East
Away
W
30-18
10-14
Southern Boone
Away
L
7-65
10-21
North Callaway
Home
L
7-50
10-28
Fulton
Home
L
13-47
The Colonels of Missouri Military had a rough time throughout the 2010 season. It's hard to find many positives in a winless season, but MMA has pressed on and are looking for a brighter future...hopefully the near future. It starts with the head coach and there's a new one for Missouri Military; Marc Wilson.
Class: 3 Conference: Independent Head Coach: Marc Wilson Years at School: First Total Years Coaching: 10 Offensive Starters Returning: 7 Defensive Starters Returning: 6 Total Returning Lettermen: 12 2010 Overall Record: 0-10 2010 District Record: 0-3