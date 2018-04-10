Missouri Military Academy Colonels 2012

The Missouri Military Academy finished the 2011 season with a 2-8 record, but they played better than that would indicate.

The team made solid improvements in Lt. Marc Wilson's first year at the helm, and they should only improve more this season.

Sophomore quarterback Detallion Owens is dual threat who can hurt a defense with both his arm and his leg.

