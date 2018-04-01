Missouri Military Academy Students Involved in Serious Crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Missouri Military Academy van carrying the boys basketball team crashed into an SUV in front of North Callaway High School on Highway 54.

Seven basketball players and one coach from the academy and the two passengers from the SUV were all taken to University Hospital in Columbia. The North Callaway Fire Protection District said the van was turning toward the high school from the southbound lane of Highway 54 when it struck the northbound vehicle. After the crash, the van wound up next to a telephone pole off the side of the northbound lane.

The eight passengers from the Missouri Military Academy van are being treated for minor injuries, while the two passengers from the SUV sustained more serious injuries. A tow truck removed the van from the scene just after 6 pm.