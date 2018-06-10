Missouri Missing raises awareness to bring Michelle Fennell home

ELDON - A candle-light vigil and awareness event was held Sunday for Michelle Fennell, a 45-year old woman who has been missing since November 11, 2017.

Family and friends of Fennell invited the community to the Eldon Community Center to enjoy free food and refreshments in honor of Fennell. The room was decorated in pink and purple, Fennell's favorite colors.

Her children last saw her in Miller County. Since her disappearance, her bank account has not been accessed and family and friends have had no luck contacting her by cell phone.

Her family has not stopped searching for her and they say they won't until they have exhausted all options.

"I have a page, 'Bring Michelle Fennell Home', talking and doing interviews over the phone, keeping in contact with law enforcement, just trying to keep hope that she will come home," Tonia Fennell, Michelle's sister-in-law, said.

Tonia and her husband, John Fennell, are leading the search along with Missouri Missing. Missouri Missing, founded in 2007, is an organization that helps families get the word out about their missing loved ones.

Marianne Asher-Chapman is the executive director and co-founder of the organization. She found Missouri Missing after a young woman in her community disappeared.

"At that point, my own daughter had been missing for four years and I knew what that mother was going through," Asher-Chapman said.

The organization creates fliers, works closely with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and organizes events like the one held for Fennell.

The Fennells are extremely grateful for the work Missouri Missing has done for them and their family.

"They seem like they care more than anyone. It's like it's their sister, they seem like they want to find her," Michelle's brother, John, said.

The Miller County Sheriff's Department has jurisdiction over the case, and the family is pleading to anyone with information to come forward.

"If you see her, if you know anything, get a hold of somebody just so we know. We just don't know, help us out if you can," John said.