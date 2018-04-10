Missouri mom donates breast milk to families in Houston

(Photo courtesy: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother has donated nearly eight gallons of breast milk to the victims of flooding in Texas.

KMOV-TV reports that Danielle Palmer, of Owensville, had a freezer full of milk because her youngest son, Truett, was born with a congenital heart defect and was unable to take her milk for much of his life. Most of his nutrition came through an IV.

She was eager to help when her son's speech therapist approached her about donating her excess supply. She says she "can't imagine being in a situation where you're losing everything."

The donated milk will go to mothers who lost their frozen supply when power went out, those whose pumps floated away or ones who aren't able to produce a sufficient supply of milk now because of stress.