Missouri mother charged with drowning baby

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged in the drowning death of her 6-month-old son.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 27-year-old Sydney Jones, of St. Joseph, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of abuse or neglect leading to the death of the child at her apartment. She's jailed on $100,000 bond. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

A police detective wrote in the probable cause statement that Jones pinned her son down to an inflatable child's tub inside of a bathtub last week while water was running. A witness stated that the drowning was intentional.

Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins says the charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison. He wouldn't say whether other children were in the home.