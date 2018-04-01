Missouri mother pleads guilty in toddler's drowning death

HOLT (AP) - A western Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in the drowning death of her 19-month-old daughter.

The Kansas City Star reports that 29-year-old Amberlyn June Farrow, of Holt, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree child endangerment in the death of her daughter, Josslyn Crawford. Farrow pleaded guilty to both charges on Friday.

Josslyn was found in a pond on family property in Holt nearly two years ago. A Clay County grand jury had accused Farrow of knowingly creating a substantial risk when she took the child to the pond and failed to protect her from entering the water.

Emergency crews rushed the girl to a hospital, but she couldn't be revived.

Relatives told fire officials the child had been missing for at least 30 minutes before she was found.