Missouri mother sentenced in armed robbery

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Charles mother who brought her 2-year-old child along for an armed robbery has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 22-year-old Bridget Bagwell received the punishment on Monday after pleading guilty to robbery, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

A woman tells police that she was robbed by Bagwell and a man after they offered her a ride in June. Police say Bagwell was driving and that the man and the toddler were in the back seat. They say the man threatened the woman with a revolver and robbed her cellphone, cigarettes and $120 in cash.

A case against the man is pending.