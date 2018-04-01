Missouri Motorcyclist Killed In Collision During Chase

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A 19-year-old St. Joseph man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into the back of Missouri State Highway Patrol car at a high speed.

The patrol identified the victim as Dalton Smith, who was being pursued by Country Club Village police around 1:30 p.m. Friday when he hit the patrol vehicle.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Sheldon Lyon says the trooper had just turned around in the median on U.S. 71 near Savannah after being asked to help in the police pursuit.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the motorcycle burst into flames after hitting the patrol car. Police believe Smith was traveling in excess of 100 mph at the time.

Lyon says it's unclear why Country Club Village police were chasing Smith. The Country Club police department declined to comment.