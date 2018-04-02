Missouri Moves Up in AP Poll, Syrcause Remains No. 1

NEW YORK (AP) -- Syracuse is on top of The Associated Press' college basketball poll for a second week and UNLV and Virginia are newcomers to the Top 25.

The Orange (11-0) received 53 first-place votes Monday from the 64-member national media panel. The next six places remained the same from last week: Ohio State, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Baylor and Duke. Ohio State had five first-place votes, while Kentucky had four and Louisville two.

Connecticut, Missouri and Marquette all move up one place to round out the top 10.

UNLV, out of the poll the last two weeks, and Virginia, which was last in the rankings for one week early in 2007-08, move in, replacing Texas A&M, which was No. 22; Alabama, which was 23rd; and Vanderbilt, which was tied for 25th.