Missouri Moves Up to Third in AP Poll

NEW YORK CITY -- Kentucky and Syracuse remain Nos. 1 and 2 in The Associated Press' Top 25, and Wichita State and Notre Dame are ranked for the first time this season.

The Wildcats received 63 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday, while the Orange got the others.

Missouri moves up one spot to third and is followed by Kansas, Duke, Ohio State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Baylor and Georgetown.

Notre Dame, winners of six straight and ranked as high as fourth last season, is No. 23. Wichita State, which has won 12 of 13 and is ranked for the first time since 2007, and Gonzaga, which returns after being out for one week, are tied for 24th.

Creighton, losers of three straight, dropped out from 17th. Mississippi State fell out from 20th and Harvard from 25th.