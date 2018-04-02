Missouri Mulls Stadium Expansion as SEC Awaits

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is considering a modest stadium expansion as it prepares to leave the Big 12 Conference for the football-mad SEC. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that a facilities master plan calls for the addition of an unspecified number of premium outdoor club seats on the stadium's east side. The vertical addition would mirror the press box and luxury suites on the stadium's west side. Memorial Stadium's current seating capacity of 71,004 will rank 10th among the Southeastern Conference's 14 schools. Missouri and Texas A&M plan to leave the Big 12 for the SEC next year. Missouri associate athletic director Tim Hickman says the addition could cost between $30 million and $40 million and will likely be built using department reserves or money raised from private donors.