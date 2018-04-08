Missouri Murder Suspect Nabbed in Texas

MCALLEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man wanted in Springfield for murder is jailed in Texas after border patrol agents picked him up for transporting illegal immigrants from Mexico. A spokesman with the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector told the Springfield News-Leader the man from McAllen, Texas, is being held pending extradition to Missouri. Authorities say the mans fingerprints alerted agents to a warrant in Missouri for murder. It was not immediately known which death the man is wanted for. A Texas Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation in far south Texas and the Border Patrol was called when six illegal immigrants were found inside the vehicle.