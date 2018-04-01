Missouri Museum Plans 1844 Election Program

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - For people who just can't get enough of presidential politics, the Missouri State Museum is offering a special exhibit and program on the elections of 1844.

The museum is located on the first floor of the state Capitol in Jefferson City. Wednesday's program begins at 7 p.m.

The presentation is called "1844 Presidential Campaign, Prelude to Secession." Banners, fliers, political newspapers and campaign songs will be showcased.

That year's campaign ended with Democrat James K. Polk narrowly defeating the Whig Party candidate, Henry Clay.