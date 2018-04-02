Missouri Muslim family seeks hate crime charge after threats

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Muslim family is seeking a hate crime charge against a St. Louis-area man they said threatened to kill them while they looked at a rental home.

St. Louis police said Tuesday they're investigating the allegations that a 71-year-old man approached the Muslim couple and their four children Sunday and yelled, "You Muslim? All of you should die."

The family says the man retrieved a gun from a home and pointed it at their vehicle, saying, "You, your wife and your kids have to die. I'm going to take a picture of your plate and come hunt you down!"

The couple joined members of St. Louis' Muslim community at a Tuesday news conference to condemn anti-Muslim speech and demand hate crime charges.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday.